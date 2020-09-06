ESPN experts pick Clemson Playoff path
by - Sunday, September 6, 2020 1:07 PM
Clemson hopes to not skip a beat in replacing two key targets from last season.
Clemson hopes to not skip a beat in replacing two key targets from last season.

Clemson has been a constant in the College Football Playoff. After a season's break, a date with another CFP regular in the Alabama Crimson Tide appears to be in the cards again.

ESPN had its slew of writers and analysts make season predictions and all but one came to the conclusion of Clemson and Alabama being No. 1 and No. 2 in some order out of 14 picks.

New (and likely temporary) ACC football member Notre Dame made it on two CFP predictions, while Florida was projected as high as No. 2 by Adam Rittenberg.

Predicting beyond the four, Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura both pick a Clemson-Alabama final in Miami Gardens, Florida on Jan. 11.

An ESPN "power ranking" pegged Alabama as the top team going into 2020, with Clemson next and Georgia, Florida and Notre Dame next.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Swinney crashes Deshaun Watson Zoom press conference
WATCH: Swinney crashes Deshaun Watson Zoom press conference
Steelers keep, cut former Tigers for official 53-man roster
Steelers keep, cut former Tigers for official 53-man roster
Three former Tigers land on NFL reserve lists
Three former Tigers land on NFL reserve lists
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week