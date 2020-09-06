ESPN experts pick Clemson Playoff path

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson has been a constant in the College Football Playoff. After a season's break, a date with another CFP regular in the Alabama Crimson Tide appears to be in the cards again.

ESPN had its slew of writers and analysts make season predictions and all but one came to the conclusion of Clemson and Alabama being No. 1 and No. 2 in some order out of 14 picks.

New (and likely temporary) ACC football member Notre Dame made it on two CFP predictions, while Florida was projected as high as No. 2 by Adam Rittenberg.

Predicting beyond the four, Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura both pick a Clemson-Alabama final in Miami Gardens, Florida on Jan. 11.

An ESPN "power ranking" pegged Alabama as the top team going into 2020, with Clemson next and Georgia, Florida and Notre Dame next.