ESPN experts make Clemson-LSU picks

ESPN polled a number of analysts and personalities and the majority are taking the Bayou Bengals.

Thirty-three out of 49 ESPN folks took LSU, including analytics expert Bill Connelly (39-36), Playoff reporter Heather Dinich (35-28) and the widest margins from Tom Hart (45-28) and Ivan Maisel (41-24).

Notable picks for Clemson include both Matt (33-27) and Tim Hasselbeck (30-27), Ryan Leaf (48-38) and Clemson products in Mark Packer (38-35) and Eric Mac Lain (42-35).

ESPN's First Take Monday morning featured picks for Clemson from Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith, while Marcus Spears and Ryan Clark took LSU. Paul Finebaum picked LSU in a segment earlier on in the show.