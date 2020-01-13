ESPN experts make Clemson-LSU picks
by - Correspondent - Monday, January 13, 2020 12:14 PM
ESPN experts make Clemson-LSU picks

The countdown to kickoff is on to the around 8 p.m. ET start between Clemson and LSU for the 2019 season's national title in New Orleans.

ESPN polled a number of analysts and personalities and the majority are taking the Bayou Bengals.

Thirty-three out of 49 ESPN folks took LSU, including analytics expert Bill Connelly (39-36), Playoff reporter Heather Dinich (35-28) and the widest margins from Tom Hart (45-28) and Ivan Maisel (41-24).

Notable picks for Clemson include both Matt (33-27) and Tim Hasselbeck (30-27), Ryan Leaf (48-38) and Clemson products in Mark Packer (38-35) and Eric Mac Lain (42-35).

ESPN's First Take Monday morning featured picks for Clemson from Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith, while Marcus Spears and Ryan Clark took LSU. Paul Finebaum picked LSU in a segment earlier on in the show.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Tommy Bowden predicts CFB title game
Tommy Bowden predicts CFB title game
WATCH: Nicholas the Dolphin predicts Clemson-LSU
WATCH: Nicholas the Dolphin predicts Clemson-LSU
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week