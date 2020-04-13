ESPN doesn't include Clemson in Top 10 of 'WRU' schools
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, April 13, 2020 1:51 PM
Nuk Hopkins and Sammy Watkins are two star receivers from Clemson in the NFL
Nuk Hopkins and Sammy Watkins are two star receivers from Clemson in the NFL

ESPN released its latest Top 10 'WRU' schools in the BCS and CFP era and surprisingly Clemson was not included.

The top 10 'WRU' schools were in order: USC, Ohio State, Florida State, Oklahoma State, LSU, Oklahoma, Florida, Michigan, Alabama, and Notre Dame.

These schools all have a decent tradition of putting receivers in the league. However, not to include Clemson in the rankings at all is certainly silly.

In contrast, Sports Illustrated picked Clemson as 'WRU' in early April based on their formula including NFL draft position, NFL games started, and NFL awards.

Clemson has 11 current NFL WR alums and DeAndre Hopkins has been a regular in the All-Pro teams.

Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
ESPN announcer sees spring CFB season 'gaining momentum'
ESPN announcer sees spring CFB season 'gaining momentum'
ESPN doesn't include Clemson in Top 10 of 'WRU' schools
ESPN doesn't include Clemson in Top 10 of 'WRU' schools
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #12 'Fred Cone as Santa in 1948'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #12 'Fred Cone as Santa in 1948'
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week