ESPN GameDay experts make Clemson-LSU title picks
by - Monday, January 13, 2020 4:53 PM

ESPN’s College GameDay weighed in with their Clemson-LSU national championship picks Monday afternoon.

The ACC’s Tigers meet the Bayou Bengals at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Check out the analyst’s picks below:

Desmond Howard picked :

Lee Corso picked :

David Pollack picked :

Jesse Palmer picked :

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica took Clemson with the +5.5 point spread and the Tigers straight-up as well.

Kirk Herbstreit did not make a prediction because he is on the ESPN broadcast.

