ESPN GameDay experts make Clemson-LSU title picks
|Monday, January 13, 2020 4:53 PM-
ESPN’s College GameDay weighed in with their Clemson-LSU national championship picks Monday afternoon.
The ACC’s Tigers meet the Bayou Bengals at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Check out the analyst’s picks below:
Desmond Howard picked :
Lee Corso picked :
David Pollack picked :
Jesse Palmer picked :
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica took Clemson with the +5.5 point spread and the Tigers straight-up as well.
Kirk Herbstreit did not make a prediction because he is on the ESPN broadcast.