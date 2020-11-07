ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-Notre Dame

The national spotlight is on South Bend, Indiana Saturday night and a top-4 showdown between No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame on NBC in a 7:30 p.m. start.

ESPN’s College GameDay was in town for the key ACC matchup and offered their picks:

GameDay predictions

Desmond Howard: Notre Dame: I tell you what. Make sure you check out Notre Dame's defense. It's going to be 60 minutes of hell for Clemson's offense and make sure you check out No. 14, Kyle Hamilton. He's going to be a difference-maker on the defense and I'm going with Notre Dame in an upset.

David Pollack: Clemson: I do think it's going to be a lower-scoring game. I think DJ (Uiagalelei)'s ability to run the football over and over -- quarterback run game for Clemson gives them enough points. Gets Notre Dame a little bit behind and their passing attack is just not there yet.

Celebrity guest picker and former ND WR Chase Claypool: Notre Dame

Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson: What a matchup with Tony Elliott, offensive coordinator at Clemson, versus Clark Lea, defensive coordinator at Notre Dame. Two of the best in the country going head-to-head trying to scheme each other up. I'm with Clemson here. I just think the playmaking ability -- not just offensively. This defense has heard all week -- how are you going to hold up against the physicality of Notre Dame at the line of scrimmage? How are you going to do it without Tyler Davis and James Skalski? I just think Clemson is going to show up with a chip on their shoulder and get it done.

Lee Corso: Notre Dame

Lee Corso just picked #NotreDame to beat Clemson. He has not lost a headgear pick this season. pic.twitter.com/jQ6CtLcAij — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) November 7, 2020