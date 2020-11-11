Disney+ movie on former Clemson RB’s story premieres next month
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
The Disney+ movie 'Safety,' based on events in the life of former Clemson running back Ray Ray McElrathbey, is set to debut next month.

The movie's production crew was in town for last year's Clemson-Charlotte game to have a live audience during halftime to video the iconic Tigers' run down The Hill and a few plays with the actor playing McElrathbey, Jay Reeves.

While playing for the Tigers in 2006, McElrathbey took in his 11-year-old brother Fahmarr to avoid him going into foster care after addiction issues among their parents.

The movie will start streaming on the video subscription service on Dec. 11, Disney announced.

