Deshaun Watson shows off his 'The Rock' rookie card worth $45K
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Feb 15, Mon 08:30
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson played football at Miami
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson played football at Miami

The sports memorabilia industry has been booming the last few years as investors have looked for alternative ways to put their money to work.

Graded mint rookie cards of favorite players have gone up remarkably as people have been getting back into collecting as they did during their childhood.

Even Deshaun Watson has gotten into the craze as he showed off his gem mint 1994 Bumble Bee 'The Rock' collegiate rookie card at lunch over the weekend.

One of these rookie cards went for $45K in an auction recently.

The Rock saw that Watson purchased his rookie card.

