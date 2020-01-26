BREAKING

Deshaun Watson on the passing of Kobe Bryant
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, January 26, 2020 6:22 PM
Kirby Lee - USA Today Sports
Kirby Lee - USA Today Sports

RIP Mamba (1978-2020).

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was interviewed about the tragic news at the Pro Bowl.

"It is heartbreaking, and for us to find out in the locker room before the game, a lot of guys were very emotional. Was able to know Kobe a couple of months ago. He came down to Houston and now the loss and his family. Prayers go out to his family and friends. It's terrible news."

The NBA commissioner released the following statement today regarding the passing of the Lakers legend.

"The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

"For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning. He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary: five NBA championships, an NBA MVP award, 18 All-Star selections, and two Olympic gold medals. But he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and complete to the very best of their ability. He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to Gianna.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Vanessa, and their family, the Lakers organization, and the entire sports world."

Twitter reacts to the passing of Bryant:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week