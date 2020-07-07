Deshaun Watson keeping focus on being 'best guy in the league' after landmark Mahomes deal

Deshaun Watson kept his words few on social media but helped in congratulating fellow young NFL star QB Patrick Mahomes on a landmark 10-year, $503 million extension this week. With that deal setting quite the market for QBs, the Houston Chronicle reports that Watson isn’t looking for a lengthy contract at the moment -- still on through the 2021 season with Houston currently. Watson said in a chat Monday with NBA player Carmelo Anthony that he competes with the idea that he’s the NFL’s best signal-caller. “I really just stay locked in on me. I just have my love and support for all the other guys and we train together and I learn what I can and try to apply it to my game,” Watson said. “But I focus on my craft. I focus on me and the people around me and being that servant leader. Building what I got to build to stay at the top of the league. Of course I see what they’re doing, and I’m trying to make sure if they have a better game this week -- I got to make sure I’m better the next week.

“I try to compete with myself all the time and also keep in the back of my head -- I feel like I’m the top quarterback. I feel like I’m the best guy in the league. I gotta have that confidence each and every time I step on that field.”

In two healthy seasons, Watson made the Pro Bowl each year and helped lead the Texans to the playoffs. Before suffering a torn ACL as a rookie, Watson was named the AFC offensive player of the month in just his second month of a pro football season. He’s averaged 4,000 passing yards with 26 TDs to 10.5 picks over the last two regular seasons and rushed for an additional 964 yards and 12 TDs.

Watson also talked about the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming season. He said self-motivation will be key.

“Man, it’s going to be weird, honestly,” Watson said. “Especially if there’s no fans...You play in the league with fans and you’re turned up with them and then it’s just the players. Then of course, with the COVID deal, you know how fast sicknesses and viruses kinda spread in the locker room. It’s just contagious. I don’t know. I’m still kinda on the fly. I’m still trying to find information. They still haven’t told us anything. They say we’re going to report July 20th. We don’t know. You know what I’m saying? We’re just trying to wing it right now.”

Although he lost a key playmaker and friend off the team in DeAndre Hopkins, Watson is optimistic about the team make-up.

“I’m looking forward to going out there and changing the game,” he said. “Taking my game to another level, especially with the new additions. I was definitely hurt when we let Hop (DeAndre Hopkins) go. That’s my brother. That’s my dog. But that’s part of the business that I couldn’t control. But we got some new additions...I’m real excited with some veteran teammates who have played a lot of football and I’m just ready to get out there and turn up.”