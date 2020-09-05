Deshaun Watson becomes highest-paid player in NFL over next four years

Deshaun Watson is sticking around Houston and is getting paid well for it.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Watson is set to sign a 4-year extension to his contract on Saturday. Schefter says the contract will be worth $177.54 million with $111 million in guaranteed money.

The Texans open their season on Thursday with Super Bowl champion Kansas City.

"As a child growing up in Georgia, it was always my dream to play in the NFL," Watson posted on social media Saturday morning. "Today, I couldn't be more honored and humbled to sign a long-term deal in Houston, the city that I've grown to love so much and now call home."

In two healthy seasons with the Texans, Watson made the Pro Bowl each year and helped lead them to the playoffs. Before suffering a torn ACL as a rookie, Watson was named the AFC offensive player of the month in just his second month of a pro football season. He’s averaged 4,000 passing yards with 26 TDs to 10.5 picks over the last two regular seasons and rushed for an additional 964 yards and 12 TDs.

KC's Patrick Mahomes signed a $503 million extension on a 10-year deal recently. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Watson will make more over the next four years ($39 million per) with an earlier chance at a new deal around 2025.

