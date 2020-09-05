Deshaun Watson becomes highest-paid player in NFL over next four years
by - Saturday, September 5, 2020 10:40 AM
(USA TODAY Sports-Troy Taormina)
(USA TODAY Sports-Troy Taormina)

Deshaun Watson is sticking around Houston and is getting paid well for it.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Watson is set to sign a 4-year extension to his contract on Saturday. Schefter says the contract will be worth $177.54 million with $111 million in guaranteed money.

The Texans open their season on Thursday with Super Bowl champion Kansas City.

"As a child growing up in Georgia, it was always my dream to play in the NFL," Watson posted on social media Saturday morning. "Today, I couldn't be more honored and humbled to sign a long-term deal in Houston, the city that I've grown to love so much and now call home."

In two healthy seasons with the Texans, Watson made the Pro Bowl each year and helped lead them to the playoffs. Before suffering a torn ACL as a rookie, Watson was named the AFC offensive player of the month in just his second month of a pro football season. He’s averaged 4,000 passing yards with 26 TDs to 10.5 picks over the last two regular seasons and rushed for an additional 964 yards and 12 TDs.

KC's Patrick Mahomes signed a $503 million extension on a 10-year deal recently. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Watson will make more over the next four years ($39 million per) with an earlier chance at a new deal around 2025.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson-Wake Forest picked for ESPN’s College GameDay
Clemson-Wake Forest picked for ESPN’s College GameDay
Clemson athletics updates latest COVID-19 testing
Clemson athletics updates latest COVID-19 testing
Deshaun Watson becomes highest-paid player in NFL over next four years
Deshaun Watson becomes highest-paid player in NFL over next four years
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 20) Author
spacer TNET: Report: Deshaun Watson to sign 4-year extension with Texans
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Deshaun Watson to sign 4-year extension with Texans
 The Mole®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Deshaun Watson to sign 4-year extension with Texans
 CU_Kobe_24®
spacer The nfl should have believed Dabo when he said Watson was like Michael Jordan.***
 colberttiger
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Deshaun Watson to sign 4-year extension with Texans
 movino®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Deshaun Watson to sign 4-year extension with Texans
 Touch_The_Rock79
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Deshaun Watson to sign 4-year extension with Texans
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Deshaun Watson to sign 4-year extension with Texans
 cs4k
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Deshaun Watson to sign 4-year extension with Texans
 cs4k
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Deshaun Watson to sign 4-year extension with Texans
 ancientorange
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Deshaun Watson to sign 4-year extension with Texans
 cs4k
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Deshaun Watson to sign 4-year extension with Texans
 TigerLinks
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Deshaun Watson to sign 4-year extension with Texans
 SocMan2®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Deshaun Watson to sign 4-year extension with Texans
 TexasTiger80
spacer You're right, you don't watch the NFL, your comments made
 CM Shack
spacer Somewhat interesting side note: Clowney still unsigned.***
 Tropical
spacer Clownhead and Dak Prescott are the new Poster Children for
 76er®
spacer So I guess he does like Bill O'Brien huh?***
 CM Shack
spacer Deshaun is a shrewd businessman. He now knows that with this
 76er®
spacer Congrats, Deshaun!***
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: Deshaun Watson to sign 4-year extension with Texans
 74TIGER
Read all 20 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week