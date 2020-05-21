Deshaun Watson among three QBs ranked at top of NFL's best under 25

Deshaun Watson is a part of a QB trio that's already leading the NFL's next generation. CBS Sports ranked the top NFL players under the age of 25 and Deshaun Watson checked in at No. 3 behind KC's Patrick Mahomes and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson. "No player, besides Russell Wilson, continually does more with less than Watson," CBS writes. "In 2020, his task will be to take the Texans to the playoffs for a third straight season, this time without his best playmaker in DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded to the Cardinals this offseason for an overpaid running back and a second-round pick. "It's almost like the Texans are trying to make Watson's life as difficult as possible. Based on his first three seasons, Watson will likely find a way to overcome Bill O'Brien's questionable personnel decisions."

Coming back from a torn ACL as a rookie, Watson has topped 25 passing touchdowns and 3,800 passing yards each of the last two seasons, completing 67.8 percent of his passes and also totaling four TD throws and averaging 290 passing yards (with just one interception) over three Playoff games.

His next NFL contract could reportedly be worth $40-42 million guaranteed per season, which could lead the NFL.