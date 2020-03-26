DeAndre Hopkins on losing Deshaun Watson as a teammate: "I had to shed a tear"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

What a bizarre recent trade for the Houston Texans. The Arizona Cardinals recently added elite receiver DeAndre Hopkins for running back David Johnson and a second-round 2020 draft pick. Fans and media were shocked that Hopkins would be traded at all, and then the return was not that much in comparison to Hopkins' massive production. In total, he already has 8,602 receiving yards before the age of 28 years old, which is second-best all-time behind only Randy Moss. Hopkins did an Instagram live session with his fans over the weekend and was asked about the end of his playing days with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. "I had to shed a tear when they told me I wasn't going to play with my boy no more. It's love now." Hopkins understands that it was a special time playing with such a talented quarterback and friend. "Deshaun is great, he is great," he said. "Any wide receiver would miss playing with Deshaun Watson."

Since 2017 in only 38 games, the duo connected for 3,343 yards, 25 touchdowns, and an impressive 182 first downs.