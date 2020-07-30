DeAndre Hopkins leads Tigers in NFL Top 100

TigerNet Staff by

NFL Network released a NFL player vote for the top-100 in the league and three former Tigers cracked that tier.

The Arizona Cardinals acquired a top-10 player in the league with DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, who was ranked No. 8. He has been an All-Pro for three-straight seasons and totaled 1,165 yards and seven TDs last year.

His former QB Deshaun Watson checked in at No. 20, ranking behind QBs in Lamar Jackson (1), Russell Wilson (2), Patrick Mahomes (4), Drew Brees (12), Tom Brady (14) and Aaron Rodgers (16). Watson has averaged 4,000 passing yards with 26 TDs to 10.5 picks over the last two regular seasons and rushed for an additional 964 yards and 12 TDs.

Former Clemson and current Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was ranked No. 91, after tallying a career-high 7.5 sacks in 2019.