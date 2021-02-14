D.J. Uiagalelei ranked third in 2021 Heisman Trophy odds

Vegas has released another edition of their way-too-early odds for the 2021 Heisman Award with Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler the favorite to win the prestigious individual award.

The other frontrunners for the award include Alabama quarterback Bryce Young who is second in the odds (+581), followed by Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (+783), North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (+925), and Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (+1225).

Other odds include Miami quarterback D'Eriq King (+1375), USC quarterback Kedon Slovis (+1900), Texas running back Bijan Robinson (+2333), Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (+2400), Iowa State running back Breece Hall (+3267), Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud (+3650), Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral (+3750), and Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller III (+4000).

The last three winners of the Heisman Trophy (Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow, Devonta Smith) were off the board or longshots heading into Week 1 of their prospective seasons.