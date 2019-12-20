Colin Cowherd predicts Clemson speed to overwhelm Ohio State

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd is picking No. 3 Clemson to beat No. 2 Ohio State in the 2019 Playstation Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 28. "I like Clemson to win by a touchdown," he said on his 'The Herd' show. "I thought the number (-2 spread) was low. I think we're undervaluing Clemson. I think we look at their conference and say they didn't plan anybody and that is a huge benefit. They are healthy. They've got a ton of depth, and I believe when you don't know who's going to win, you go with a coaching staff in college, and I think Clemson has the best coaching staff by a wide margin." Cowherd understands that Clemson has a solid group of coaches and playing with a salty defense. "They have three current head coach capable guys, that could run programs. Dabo is just the number one guy. I'm gonna take Clemson here. First of all, Trevor Lawrence since week nine, good luck. Ohio State's defense gets the credit. I can argue, Clemson's (defense) is actually better. First in the country in multiple categories." Cowherd doesn't think the Big Ten is that much different from the ACC in terms of quality teams.

"I don't think the ACC is great, but who in the Big Ten is amazing outside of Ohio State. Michigan lost all the good teams they played. Wisconsin well-coached certainly not a ton of great NFL players. Who else just selling me in that conference. Iowa - Okay, not special."

He goes on to predict a six-point victory for the Tigers believing their team speed is just too fast for the Buckeyes.

"Ohio State's defense is good, but in the last four games, they're allowing 21 a game. That's against Big 10 defenses. Clemson NFL back, NFL quarterback, NFL offensive line, NFL tight ends, and NFL receivers. I think Clemson is going to win 36 to 30. I'm not sure it will feel that close, but I think this is the kind of speed that Ohio State has not seen anything close to, and Clemson has. They're 5-0 in the last two years against SEC speed, and they've blown most of those SEC teams like Alabama out."