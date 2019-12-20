Colin Cowherd predicts Clemson speed to overwhelm Ohio State
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, December 20, 2019 1:22 PM
Clemson has speed everywhere
Clemson has speed everywhere

Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd is picking No. 3 Clemson to beat No. 2 Ohio State in the 2019 Playstation Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 28.

"I like Clemson to win by a touchdown," he said on his 'The Herd' show. "I thought the number (-2 spread) was low. I think we're undervaluing Clemson. I think we look at their conference and say they didn't plan anybody and that is a huge benefit. They are healthy. They've got a ton of depth, and I believe when you don't know who's going to win, you go with a coaching staff in college, and I think Clemson has the best coaching staff by a wide margin."

Cowherd understands that Clemson has a solid group of coaches and playing with a salty defense.

"They have three current head coach capable guys, that could run programs. Dabo is just the number one guy. I'm gonna take Clemson here. First of all, Trevor Lawrence since week nine, good luck. Ohio State's defense gets the credit. I can argue, Clemson's (defense) is actually better. First in the country in multiple categories."

Cowherd doesn't think the Big Ten is that much different from the ACC in terms of quality teams.

"I don't think the ACC is great, but who in the Big Ten is amazing outside of Ohio State. Michigan lost all the good teams they played. Wisconsin well-coached certainly not a ton of great NFL players. Who else just selling me in that conference. Iowa - Okay, not special."

He goes on to predict a six-point victory for the Tigers believing their team speed is just too fast for the Buckeyes.

"Ohio State's defense is good, but in the last four games, they're allowing 21 a game. That's against Big 10 defenses. Clemson NFL back, NFL quarterback, NFL offensive line, NFL tight ends, and NFL receivers. I think Clemson is going to win 36 to 30. I'm not sure it will feel that close, but I think this is the kind of speed that Ohio State has not seen anything close to, and Clemson has. They're 5-0 in the last two years against SEC speed, and they've blown most of those SEC teams like Alabama out."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow scores impressive 56-yard TD vs. Chargers
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow scores impressive 56-yard TD vs. Chargers
WATCH: Christian Wilkins scores TD for Dolphins offense
WATCH: Christian Wilkins scores TD for Dolphins offense
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 28) Author
spacer TNET: Colin Cowherd predicts Clemson speed to overwhelm Ohio State
TigerNet News
spacer pretty accurate take. Cowherd learned
TigerDominance®
spacer Smart guy. He wants to be outrageous sometimes for attention
Fordtunate Son
spacer Re: TNET: Colin Cowherd predicts Clemson speed to overwhelm Ohio State
PetesPonies
spacer Lighting this Colin creep..
lightbulbbill®
spacer Re: I like the way he thinks!***
Gmurra999®
spacer Re: I like the way he thinks!***
ddclemson
spacer rat poison***
RC Tiger®
spacer Re: rat poison***
morris
spacer next week he'll say we have lousy coaches & will lose by 21***
TigerCook®
spacer Re: next week he'll say we have lousy coaches & will lose by 21***
Tigerlife2005
spacer he's an idiot talking head
TigerCook®
spacer Clemson speed to overwhelm Ohio State
TigerinCarolina
spacer Re: TNET: Colin Cowherd predicts Clemson speed to overwhelm Ohio State
allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Nah, they've know all along that Clemson was the best.
ClemsonTiger1988®
spacer Clemson by 21
Ucel74
spacer Re: TNET: Colin Cowherd predicts Clemson speed to overwhelm Ohio State
TwoNats®
spacer Re: TNET: Colin Cowherd predicts Clemson speed to overwhelm Ohio State
Tommypine
spacer Re: TNET: Colin Cowherd predicts Clemson speed to overwhelm Ohio State
MoCity
spacer Re: TNET: Colin Cowherd predicts Clemson speed to overwhelm Ohio State
PetesPonies
spacer Re: TNET: Colin Cowherd predicts Clemson speed to overwhelm Ohio State
MoCity
spacer Re: TNET: Colin Cowherd predicts Clemson speed to overwhelm Ohio State
TerrierBuckeye
spacer Re: TNET: Colin Cowherd predicts Clemson speed to overwhelm Ohio State
MaximumSam
spacer Re: TNET: Colin Cowherd predicts Clemson speed to overwhelm Ohio State
TerrierBuckeye
spacer Colin REALLY thinks we are going to boat race Ohio State.
Chuckston T-Man
spacer Re: Colin REALLY thinks we are going to boat race Ohio State.
FORESTTIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Colin Cowherd predicts Clemson speed to overwhelm Ohio State
tigernation2000
spacer Re: TNET: Colin Cowherd predicts Clemson speed to overwhelm Ohio State
Jimicon
spacer Re: TNET: Colin Cowherd predicts Clemson speed to overwhelm Ohio State
DailyBuck
Read all 28 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week