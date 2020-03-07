Clemson's ACC Tournament opener set

The eighth-seeded Tigers (15-15, 9-11 ACC) will play the ninth-seeded Miami Hurricanes at noon on Wednesday in the Greensboro Coliseum (ESPN).

The Tigers and Hurricanes played once this season, in Clemson on Dec. 31, with Miami coming out on top 73-68 in overtime. The Hurricanes (15-15, 7-13) snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Syracuse at home on Saturday, 69-65 in OT.

The winner will face ACC No. 1-seed Florida State at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Four-seed Duke and five-seed NC State are the other top-rated teams on that side of the bracket.

The ACC website says that tournament games will be featured on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ACC Network.