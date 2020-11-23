Clemson vs. Pitt depth charts
by - Monday, November 23, 2020 2:30 PM
Mike Jones Jr. looks to return to play for the first time this month.
No. 4-ranked Clemson (7-1) aims to return to play on Saturday in hosting the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-4) for a 3:30 p.m. broadcast start (ESPN).

The Tigers had an unscheduled week off after a trip to Tallahassee and a postponed game -- officially due to the teams' medical personnel being unable to agree on playing that weekend after a late positive test on Clemson's end.

Pittsburgh comes to Clemson after a blowout win over Virginia Tech at home, as the last team to beat the Tigers in Death Valley (2016, 43-42).

See how the teams compare below (click link below if on mobile):


