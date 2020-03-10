Clemson utility player earns ACC weekly honor

Press Release by

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson utility player Marissa Guimbarda has been named the ACC Player of the Week for games played March 2-8, the conference office announced Tuesday. The announcement marks the fourth occasion in which a Clemson player has earned ACC weekly recognition in just the first five weeks of the 2020 season. Guimbarda led the Tigers to a 4-1 week, including their second ACC series win of the season over Pitt. The junior led the team in batting average (.615) and slugging (1.462), and recorded three home runs and nine RBIs, including five in Clemson's 11-2 rout over Charlotte. Guimbarda also posted back-to-back doubles in the Tigers' second game against the 49ers and first win against the Panthers. She also notched her first sacrifice fly of the season against Pitt on Sunday. Additionally, Guimbarda’s three home runs last week gave her 11 on the season, which leads the ACC and is tied for fourth in the nation. The Suwanee, Georgia native now ranks third in the conference in total RBIs this season with 30, which is also tied for 12th in the country. Prior to her tenure at Clemson, Guimbarda was named the SoCon Player of the Week on March 4, 2019 while playing at Furman University.

ACC Softball Player of the Week

Feb. 11 – Kiersten Landers, Fr., OF, Florida State

Feb. 18 – Valerie Cagle, Fr., UT, Clemson

Feb. 25 – Abby Sweet, Jr., OF, Notre Dame

March 3 – Valerie Cagle, Fr., RHP/OF, Clemson

March 10 – Marissa Guimbarda, Jr., UT, Clemson

ACC Softball Pitcher of the Week

Feb. 11 – Caylan Arnold, Sr., Florida State

Feb. 18 – Logan Caymol, R-Fr., Clemson

Feb. 25 – Keely Rochard, Jr., Virginia Tech

March 3 – Keely Rochard, Jr., Virginia Tech

March 10 – Keely Rochard, Jr., Virginia Tech