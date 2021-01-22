Clemson updates COVID-19 impact on athletic program
by - 2021 Jan 22, Fri 17:17
Clemson Athletics reports completing 1,292 COVID-19 PCR tests on athletes and staff from Jan. 16 to Jan. 21, 2021 and one individual testing positive, an athlete, for a 0.07% positive rate.

Since June 1, Clemson reports athletes and athletic staff have completed 28,212 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 254 positive results (178 athletes, 76 staff), 0.9% positive, and no hospitalizations.

Clemson has events in track and field, men's and women's tennis, volleyball, and men's and women's basketball scheduled for this weekend.

