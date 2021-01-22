|
Clemson updates COVID-19 impact on athletic program
|2021 Jan 22, Fri 17:17-
Clemson Athletics reports completing 1,292 COVID-19 PCR tests on athletes and staff from Jan. 16 to Jan. 21, 2021 and one individual testing positive, an athlete, for a 0.07% positive rate.
Since June 1, Clemson reports athletes and athletic staff have completed 28,212 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 254 positive results (178 athletes, 76 staff), 0.9% positive, and no hospitalizations. Clemson has events in track and field, men's and women's tennis, volleyball, and men's and women's basketball scheduled for this weekend.
Since June 1, Clemson reports athletes and athletic staff have completed 28,212 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 254 positive results (178 athletes, 76 staff), 0.9% positive, and no hospitalizations.
Clemson has events in track and field, men's and women's tennis, volleyball, and men's and women's basketball scheduled for this weekend.