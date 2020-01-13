Clemson uniforms for Clemson-LSU
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, January 13, 2020 5:46 PM
Clemson uniforms for Clemson-LSU

It's almost time for the National Championship game.

Clemson Football Twitter account posted the uniforms in the locker room that the ACC Tigers will wear tonight.

Championship football means 'Orange Britches' as Clemson is the away team and able to wear their all-orange uniforms against LSU.

LSU will wear white jerseys with their yellow pants.

