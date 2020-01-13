|
Clemson uniforms for Clemson-LSU
|Monday, January 13, 2020 5:46 PM- -
It's almost time for the National Championship game.
Clemson Football Twitter account posted the uniforms in the locker room that the ACC Tigers will wear tonight. Championship football means 'Orange Britches' as Clemson is the away team and able to wear their all-orange uniforms against LSU.
Clemson Football Twitter account posted the uniforms in the locker room that the ACC Tigers will wear tonight.
Championship football means 'Orange Britches' as Clemson is the away team and able to wear their all-orange uniforms against LSU.
LSU will wear white jerseys with their yellow pants.
Championship Vibes (feat. Orange Britches)#ALLIN | #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/wd9NUQZOFB— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) January 13, 2020
One Final Time in Purple and Gold pic.twitter.com/71bDm9gyKe— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 13, 2020