Clemson to host 2023 NCAA Men's Golf Regional

Clemson, S.C. - Clemson was selected on Wednesday to serve as a host institution for a 2023 NCAA Men’s Golf Regional Championship. The tournament will take place at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls course located in Salem, S.C.

“The committee felt that it was important to include as many of our 2020 bid sites, who didn’t have the opportunity to host this year, in this newest bid cycle and we were very pleased to again be able to include The Cliffs at Keowee Falls in the rotation for 2023,” said Connie Hurlbut, senior associate commissioner at the West Coast Conference and chair of the NCAA Division I men’s golf committee. “We know Clemson will do a tremendous job as our host school, while our teams will enjoy the challenge of playing such a prestigious Jack Nicklaus-designed course.”

Clemson was originally scheduled to host the NCAA Regional Championship in 2020 but was canceled due to COVID-19. The 2023 Regionals will be the second time the Tigers have been selected and the first time they will host an NCAA golf tournament.

“When we began the Clemson Invitational we hoped the NCAA committee would recognize that we had the ability to host a regional tournament at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls,” said Head Coach Larry Penley. “This is fantastic for golf in the state of South Carolina and a great opportunity for our program.”

Clemson has played in the NCAA Regional every year since the regional format began in 1989. Penley has guided the Tigers to seven regional championships, more than any other coach. The Tigers have advanced to the national tournament 21 times in 28 regional tournament appearances.

In the shortened 2019-20 season, the Tigers finished ranked 14th in the nation and won both the Jack Nicklaus Match Play and Palmetto Invitational. Last season also marked the 25th Top 20 season for Head Coach Larry Penley, more than any coach in any sport in Clemson history.