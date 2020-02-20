Clemson student missing
Authorities are asking for help.

21-year old Clemson student John Andrew Martin Jr. has been missing since around 11 p.m on Sunday night.

Martin is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with curly blonde hair with blue eyes.

He also drives a gray 2006 Mazda hatchback.

Anyone that has information on his possible whereabouts or can help, please call the Pickens County Sheriff's office at 864-898-5500.

Thursday 3:30 p.m. update: Terrible news to report as Martin was found dead in Sevier County Tennesee with his vehicle.

TigerNet would like to give out our most heartfelt condolences to friends and family of Martin in this tragic situation.

