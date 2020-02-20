Clemson student missing

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Authorities are asking for help. 21-year old Clemson student John Andrew Martin Jr. has been missing since around 11 p.m on Sunday night. Martin is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with curly blonde hair with blue eyes. He also drives a gray 2006 Mazda hatchback. Anyone that has information on his possible whereabouts or can help, please call the Pickens County Sheriff's office at 864-898-5500. Thursday 3:30 p.m. update: Terrible news to report as Martin was found dead in Sevier County Tennesee with his vehicle.

TigerNet would like to give out our most heartfelt condolences to friends and family of Martin in this tragic situation.

#BREAKING: Martin, Jr. was located in Sevier County Tennessee along with his vehicle. The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a death investigation surrounding Mr. Martin. https://t.co/syhFieKVRf — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) February 20, 2020

Further information. Please help spread the word! pic.twitter.com/dLZcM5ypEL — The Tiger News (@thetigerCU) February 20, 2020

Just in from Pickens County Sheriff's Office:



John Andrew Martin Jr. (CU student) was last seen at approx. 11 p.m. on Sunday at home in Clemson area. Believed to be driving a 2006 Mazda hatchback. Officials are following leads and anyone with info is asked to call 864-898-5500 pic.twitter.com/OiDgAiVCVS — Riley Morningstar (@RBMorningstar) February 20, 2020