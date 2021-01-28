Clemson student-athletes set all-time GPA record in fall semester
CLEMSON, S.C. - Clemson University student-athletes posted the highest Grade Point Average in a fall semester in modern history with a 3.25 overall mark. A remarkable 344 student-athletes, or 73 percent, earned a 3.0 or better, and 64 individuals earned a 4.0. Fourteen programs earned a cumulative 3.0 or better, with all nine women’s programs earning marks of 3.30 or higher.

“The past few semesters have provided unprecedented challenges to our student-athletes, and their performance in the classroom is indicative of their commitment,” said Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich. “The Nieri Family Student-Athlete Enrichment Center’s support of our student-athletes is critical, and our coaches continue to place high value on the educational experience.”

The 3.25 topped the previous fall-semester high of 3.09, set one year prior in 2019. The all-time record for GPA was the COVID-influenced Spring 2020 semester, which saw the Tigers reach a cumulative 3.57 mark. Clemson’s department-wide GPA has been above 3.00 for five consecutive semesters.

The football program’s 2.99 was its highest ever during a season, topping its previous best of 2.88 during the 2018 season. The ACC Champion men’s soccer program earned a 3.17, its 13th consecutive semester above a 3.0.

Rowing had its 22nd consecutive semester above a 3.0, and has registered a 3.0 or better in 44-of-45 semesters since joining in Fall 1998. Women’s soccer owns the department’s longest active streak with a 3.0 in 41 consecutive semesters dating to the Fall of 2000. Men’s tennis set a program record 3.66, the highest of any team in the Fall.

Clemson’s Graduation Success Rate hit a department-record 93 percent in the most recent release, and has been at 91 percent or higher for seven consecutive years. The 2020 Academic Progress Rate of 989 was its second-best ever.

GPA Breakdown by Sport

Overall – 3.25

Baseball – 2.97

Men’s Basketball – 3.24

Football – 2.99

Men’s Golf – 3.19

Men’s Soccer – 3.17

Men’s Tennis – 3.66

Men’s Track and Field – 2.95

Men’s Cross Country – 3.34

Women’s Basketball – 3.30

Softball – 3.40

Rowing – 3.42

Women’s Golf – 3.61

Women’s Soccer – 3.58

Women’s Tennis – 3.54

Women’s Track and Field – 3.46

Women’s Cross Country – 3.45

Volleyball – 3.54

