Clemson spring game officially suspended

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Clemson's spring game happening as scheduled for an April 4 kickoff didn't seem likely after the events this week surrounding the spread of COVID-19 (or coronavirus). Clemson officially set that back with an updated suspension of all university events stretching to April 5. Clemson athletics released a statement Sunday as well: "Clemson Athletics is in full support of the University's announcement. The priority at this time is the safety of our student-athletes, coaches and fans and mitigating the impact of COVID-19. We will continue to engage with the university, local authorities and the ACC as we look to act in the best interest of our community." Online instruction for all classes is also extended to April 5. All university-related travel is suspended as well until April 5. University employees are instructed to not report to work on Monday, March 16 unless their presence is rendered necessary by a supervisor. The Center for Disease Control (or CDC) released updated recommendations Sunday for not holding events with more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.

All University events, programs, and activities have been suspended through April 5.



This includes the 2020 Spring Ring Ceremony, the annual spring football game, and all campus tours. — Clemson University (@ClemsonUniv) March 16, 2020