Clemson softball player announces decision on NCAA waiver

Bonamy transferred from Notre Dame after playing three seasons and also receiving a medical redshirt year.

Bonamy played at first base for the Tigers and hit .314 with 24 RBIs and three home runs over the 27-game shortened season due to the pandemic, where Clemson softball started its program strong with a 19-8 record.

"I decided that this is the best decision for me," Bonamy said in a social media statement, "but wanted to thank those who made this experience so memorable...We shocked the world and I cannot wait to see what y'all (Clemson softball) are going to do in the years to come."

