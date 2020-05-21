|
Clemson softball player announces decision on NCAA waiver
|Thursday, May 21, 2020 11:10 AM-
Redshirt senior infielder MK Bonamy announced Thursday that she will not use the special NCAA waiver for spring sports athletes to return next season.
Bonamy transferred from Notre Dame after playing three seasons and also receiving a medical redshirt year. Bonamy played at first base for the Tigers and hit .314 with 24 RBIs and three home runs over the 27-game shortened season due to the pandemic, where Clemson softball started its program strong with a 19-8 record. "I decided that this is the best decision for me," Bonamy said in a social media statement, "but wanted to thank those who made this experience so memorable...We shocked the world and I cannot wait to see what y'all (Clemson softball) are going to do in the years to come." Check out more of her statement below:
Check out more of her statement below:
Thank you, MK ???? pic.twitter.com/yAKhiDEALJ— Clemson Softball ?? (@clemsonsoftball) May 21, 2020