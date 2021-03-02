Clemson softball makes program debut in top-25 rankings
by - 2021 Mar 2, Tue 12:49
Valerie Cagle and the Tigers are off to a strong start (ACC photo).
Valerie Cagle and the Tigers are off to a strong start (ACC photo).

Clemson softball reached another milestone this week with its first top-25 ranking.

John Rittman's Tigers, in the second year as a program, checked in at No. 25 in D1Softball's rankings after a weekend sweep of Elon and a 9-2 start overall, which included a home win over previous-No. 14 Virginia Tech.

Out of the ACC, the Hokies are up to No. 13, joined also from the league by Florida State (16) and Duke (18). Clemson was picked sixth by the ACC coaches preseason.

The national top-5 is Oklahoma (12-0), UCLA (6-1), Alabama (14-0), Arizona (10-0) and Oregon (9-0).

Clemson's Marissa Guimbarda leads the conference in home runs (5) and RBIs (17). Tigers pitcher Valerie Cagle paces the ACC in wins (6), shutouts (3) and complete games (6) with a 1.71 ERA.

The Tigers return to action in a four-game weekend set at Virginia starting Friday at 5 p.m. (ACCNX).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Dabo Swinney makes first public comments on Derion Kendrick transfer
Dabo Swinney makes first public comments on Derion Kendrick transfer
PHOTOS: First Look at 2021 Clemson Football Freshmen
PHOTOS: First Look at 2021 Clemson Football Freshmen
WATCH: Dabo Swinney on Derion Kendrick, latest out of Clemson spring ball
WATCH: Dabo Swinney on Derion Kendrick, latest out of Clemson spring ball
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Softball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week