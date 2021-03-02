Clemson softball makes program debut in top-25 rankings

John Rittman's Tigers, in the second year as a program, checked in at No. 25 in D1Softball's rankings after a weekend sweep of Elon and a 9-2 start overall, which included a home win over previous-No. 14 Virginia Tech.

Out of the ACC, the Hokies are up to No. 13, joined also from the league by Florida State (16) and Duke (18). Clemson was picked sixth by the ACC coaches preseason.

The national top-5 is Oklahoma (12-0), UCLA (6-1), Alabama (14-0), Arizona (10-0) and Oregon (9-0).

Clemson's Marissa Guimbarda leads the conference in home runs (5) and RBIs (17). Tigers pitcher Valerie Cagle paces the ACC in wins (6), shutouts (3) and complete games (6) with a 1.71 ERA.