Clemson softball holds first practice of 2020
“It felt really good to see our team in action today for our first practice of the year,” said Clemson Head Coach John Rittman. “It’s hard to believe our first game as a program is less than a month away, and we could not be more excited to officially begin our inaugural season.” Clemson opens its first-ever season as a program against St. John’s on Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. in Orlando, Florida. The Tigers will play a total of five games at the Knights’ tournament before hosting their home opener, a doubleheader against Western Carolina on Feb. 12. First pitch against the Catamounts is slated for 2:30 p.m.
