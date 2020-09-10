Clemson soccer exhibition canceled after positive COVID-19 tests
Clemson is set to open its schedule on Sept. 18 at home with Wake Forest.
CLEMSON, S.C. – Head Coach Mike Noonan announced the Men’s Soccer program will not make the trip to Charlottesville, Va. on Friday for its scheduled exhibition against Virginia. Clemson made the decision out of an abundance of caution after two members of the program tested positive for COVID-19.

All Clemson fall sports are presently being tested three times per week. Clemson opens its regular season on Friday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. against Wake Forest at Historic Riggs Field.

Head Coach Mike Noonan:

The health and safety of our student-athletes comes first. We have trained really well and our student-athletes have been committed to doing things the right way. We’ve made the decision not to travel to Virginia for this exhibition, and will use the time to continue to monitor our team and try to prevent further spread. We have a tremendous amount of respect for our opponent and hope to see them down the road.

