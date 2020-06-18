Clemson sets school-record for athletes on ACC Honor Roll

TigerNet Staff by

A school-record 329 Clemson student-athletes were named to the ACC Honor Roll for the 2019-20 academic year. The ACC Honor Roll is comprised of student-athletes who participated in a varsity-level sport and registered a grade point average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year. Three Clemson student-athletes earned the honor for the fifth consecutive year [Patrice DiPasquale (soccer), Nolan Lennon (soccer), Austin Spence (football)], while 21 student-athletes earned the honor for a fourth time. The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the 2019-20 Honor Roll on Thursday, recognizing a record 5,609 student-athletes for classroom excellence during the most recent academic year.

Duke led all schools with a record 572 student-athletes recognized, and Notre Dame placed 541 on the list. Virginia saw 496 student-athletes achieve Honor Roll status, followed by North Carolina with 468 and Boston College with 455.