Clemson set to host busy athletics weekend

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - The upcoming weekend of Feb. 14-16 is one of the busiest on record as Clemson Athletics hosts 18 events in six venues. Because of significant rainfall and volume of events, fans visiting Clemson are asked to plan ahead and arrive early. The most up-to-date information will be posted to ClemsonTigers.com. TRAFFIC UPDATE Utility work along Perimeter Rd. continues throughout February and March. Traffic has narrowed to one lane in each direction between Williamson Rd. and Press Rd. Please use caution in these areas. PARKING Due to recent weather, grass parking areas will be closed or significantly limited in Jervey Meadows and throughout the athletic district. Fans attending should plan to park in Lot P-3 (IPTAY Lot 5), Lot R-3 (Lot 6), Lot 3A or Lot C-2 (Lot 10), and Nu Street. On Saturday, IPTAY Basketball parking access areas are in effect. Accessible parking for all events will be honored in the Lot P-4 (Jervey Lot) for all with a valid placard displayed. Basketball ADA will be held as normal as well. SHUTTLE

Tiger Transit is operating a shuttle on Saturday beginning at 12 p.m. that runs from the bus stop at Williamson Rd. by Lot 10 to Lot 5 and back.

ADMISSION

Admission to Track & Field and Women’s Tennis are free. Tickets to Baseball, Softball, Men’s Basketball and Women’s Basketball are available at ClemsonTigers.com/tickets.

VENUE SECURITY

The Clear Bag Policy is in effect throughout Clemson’s athletic venues. Fans at basketball will be subject to metal detector screening.

SOFTBALL

A total of 10 softball games will take place at the Clemson Softball Stadium this week. The Tigers opened the new park with a sold-out Wednesday doubleheader against Western Carolina. They host the ACC/Big Ten Challenge during the weekend, which features four Clemson games and four neutral games, including Pitt, Michigan State and Maryland. Tickets are available on a day-by-day basis.

FULL SCHEDULE OF ATHLETIC EVENTS IN CLEMSON

Thursday, Feb. 13

Women's Basketball vs. Wake Forest, 7 p.m.; Littlejohn Coliseum; Play4Kay Game

Friday, Feb. 14

Softball: Michigan State vs. Pitt; 12 p.m.

Softball vs. Maryland; 2:30 p.m.; ACCNX

Baseball vs. Liberty; 4 p.m.; Doug Kingsmore Stadium; ACCNX

Track & Field; Tiger Paw Invitational; Clemson Indoor Track & Field; Free

Saturday, Feb. 15

Softball: Maryland vs. Pitt; 10 a.m.

Softball vs. Maryland; 12:30 p.m.; ACCNX

Baseball vs. Liberty; 1 p.m.; Doug Kingsmore Stadium; ACCNX

Softball: Michigan State vs. Pitt; 3 p.m.

MBB vs. #5 Louisville; 4 p.m.; Littlejohn Coliseum

Softball vs. Michigan State; 5:30 p.m.

Track & Field; Tiger Paw Invitational; Clemson Indoor Track & Field; Free

Sunday, Feb. 16

Softball: Maryland vs. Pitt; 10 a.m.

Women’s Tennis vs. Wake Forest; 12 p.m.; Duckworth Family Tennis Center, Free

Softball vs. Michigan State; 12:30 p.m.; ACCNX

WBB vs. Miami; 1 p.m.; Littlejohn Coliseum

Baseball vs. Liberty; 1 p.m.; Doug Kingsmore Stadium

Women’s Tennis vs. Western Carolina; 4 p.m.; Duckworth Family Tennis Center, Free