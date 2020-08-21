Clemson safety announces he's stepping away from football
by - Friday, August 21, 2020 8:37 AM
Clemson safety announces he's stepping away from football

Redshirt sophomore Ben Batson is not suiting up for the Tigers again after sustaining multiple concussions over his career, he announced on social media late Thursday.

"The game ends for us all eventually," Batson said. "It’s been an amazing journey with lots of great memories! It’s tough to let it go but God never says oops. Excited for the next chapter."

Batson signed as an athlete out of Dorman High School (also played at Daniel) and moved to a QB role early when the Tigers were low in scholarship numbers there. He was set to play safety in the upcoming season.

Batson logged 18 offensive snaps total with four rushes for 20 yards and one pass attempt last year and six rushing yards while redshirting.

Batson is the son of Clemson strength and conditioning coach Joey Batson.

Batson is a second scholarship defender to leave the football field for medical reasons this offseason, after redshirt freshman linebacker Bryton Constantin (knee injuries).

Comment on this story
Print   
Tags: Ben Batson
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson safety announces he's stepping away from football
Clemson safety announces he's stepping away from football
WATCH: 2020 Clemson Football hype video "We want to play"
WATCH: 2020 Clemson Football hype video "We want to play"
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #142 'Golf team in 1930'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #142 'Golf team in 1930'
Post your comments!
Read all 15 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week