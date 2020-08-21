Clemson safety announces he's stepping away from football

TigerNet Staff by

Redshirt sophomore Ben Batson is not suiting up for the Tigers again after sustaining multiple concussions over his career, he announced on social media late Thursday.

"The game ends for us all eventually," Batson said. "It’s been an amazing journey with lots of great memories! It’s tough to let it go but God never says oops. Excited for the next chapter."

Batson signed as an athlete out of Dorman High School (also played at Daniel) and moved to a QB role early when the Tigers were low in scholarship numbers there. He was set to play safety in the upcoming season.

Batson logged 18 offensive snaps total with four rushes for 20 yards and one pass attempt last year and six rushing yards while redshirting.

Batson is the son of Clemson strength and conditioning coach Joey Batson.

Batson is a second scholarship defender to leave the football field for medical reasons this offseason, after redshirt freshman linebacker Bryton Constantin (knee injuries).