Clemson remains 2020 CFB title favorite
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, March 29, 2020 1:08 PM
Dabo Swinney hopes to be smiling after the 2020 season
Dabo Swinney hopes to be smiling after the 2020 season

There may or may not be a 2020 college football season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

If it is played, look for Clemson to be elite once again.

Currently, the Tigers are still the slight favorite to win the 2020 National Championship according to the latest sportsbook with 1/2 odds, followed by Ohio State (2/3), and Alabama (4/5).

Other title odds include:

Oklahoma, 5/4

Georgia, 3/2

LSU, 2/1

Notre Dame, 11/4

Florida, 7/2

Texas, 4/1

Texas A&M, 4/1

Auburn, 5/1

Oregon, 5/1

Penn State, 6/1

Michigan, 13/2

