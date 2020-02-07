Clemson ranks low in ESPN returning production metric

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Clemson is likely your preseason No. 1 team for the 2020 season, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be relying on some fresh faces to accomplish that same final ranking come Jan. 2021. ESPN’s returning production metric released this week has Clemson ranked 95th overall (55 percent), with the 79th-most impact back on offense (60) and the 103rd-most on defense (51). It’s worth noting that turnover for Playoff teams is expected, with no 2019 CFP representative ranking above 82nd (Oklahoma, 59 percent overall) and LSU all the way down at 126th (42). The highest of any recent Playoff participant is Georgia at No. 59 (65) and Alabama ranks 127th (42). In terms of 2020 opponents, Georgia Tech leads the way at No. 2 (84), with Louisville (13th; 78) and NC State (23rd; 74) also in the top-25. Florida State (27th; 73) and South Carolina (32nd/ 72) are in the top-40. 2020 FBS opponents Team - Rnk (pct) | Off. (pct.) | Def. (pct.) @Georgia Tech - 2nd (84) | 39th (74) | 2nd (94)

Louisville - 13th (78) | 21st (79) | 31st (77)

Akron - 14th (78) | 3rd (89) | 57th (66)

Virginia - 56th (66) | 94th (51) | 15th (81)

@BC - 53rd (67) | 87th (54) | 16th (81)

@FSU - 27th (73) | 69th (63) | 9th (83)

NC State - 23rd (74) | 15th (81) | 56th (67)

Syracuse - 105th (52) | 76th (61) | 120th (42)

@Notre Dame - 83rd (59) | 64th (66) | 101st (51)

@Wake - 110th (50) | 125th (33) | 53rd (67)

South Carolina - 32nd (72) | 43rd (72) | 43rd (72)