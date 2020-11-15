Clemson ranked No. 4 in latest Coaches Poll
Trevor Lawrence is expected back in action this week after missing the last two games. (Clemson athletics photo)
Clemson remained No. 4 in the latest Coaches Poll, as Alabama gained a pair of votes this week at the top.

The complete 1-5 is Alabama (57 first-place votes), Notre Dame (3), Ohio State (2), Clemson and Florida.

By work of schedule or COVID, three of the top-4 teams in the nation didn't play this week, with the Irish carrying the mantle for the current projected Playoff with a 45-31 win at Boston College Saturday. Elsewhere in striking distance, Florida rolled over Arkansas, 63-35, Cincinnati topped East Carolina, 55-17, Miami came back at Virginia Tech, 25-24, and Indiana shut out Michigan State, 24-0.

Remaining out of the ACC, Miami is No. 9 and UNC rejoined the top-25 at No. 24 after a shootout win over Wake Forest.

Clemson is set to return its QB1 this week in Trevor Lawrence after missing the last two games due to COVID-19 protocol.

Coaches Poll - 11/15

1 Alabama 6-0 1545 57

2 Notre Dame 8-0 1468 3

3 Ohio State 3-0 1430 2

4 Clemson 7-1 1349

5 Florida 5-1 1232

6 Texas A&M 5-1 1230

7 Cincinnati 7-0 1168

8 Brigham Young 8-0 1100

9 Miami 7-1 987

10 Indiana 4-0 983

11 Georgia 4-2 879

12 Wisconsin 2-0 853

13 Oregon 2-0 849

14 Oklahoma State 5-1 790

15 Marshall 7-0 572

16 Iowa State 5-2 543

17 Oklahoma 5-2 492

18 Coastal Carolina 7-0 485

19 Southern California 2-0 384

20 Northwestern 4-0 362

21 Auburn 4-2 317

22 Liberty 8-0 305

23 Texas 5-2 219

24 North Carolina 6-2 153

25 UL Lafayette 7-1 137

Dropped out: No. 19 Southern Methodist; No. 25 Army.

Others rec. votes: Tulsa 67; Utah 35; Southern Methodist 28; Appalachian State 24; Purdue 22; Missouri 19; Kentucky 19; Arkansas 13; Nevada 12; San Jose State 11; Boise State 11; Army 11; Memphis 10; Maryland 10; Boston College 10; Tennessee 6; Washington 4; Kansas State 3; Colorado 3.

