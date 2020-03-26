Clemson ranked No. 1 in USA TODAY post-spring poll

Clemson's Tigers were able to get in the bulk of their spring practices in and USA TODAY kept them No. 1 in its post-spring top-25:

"After going more than two calendar years between losses, Clemson looks to kick off another extended winning streak in the wake of January's loss to LSU," said Paul Myerberg, who rated the Tigers on top before hearing Travis Etienne was coming back. "Very few things are a given — including whether there is actually a college football season in 2020 — but Clemson's dominance of the ACC can be safely assumed."

Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon and Alabama round out the USA TODAY Top-5.

Late-season opponent Notre Dame checks in at No. 10:

"Brian Kelly continues to speak of how winning a national championship is his final goal at Notre Dame. (Well, obviously.) Is handing the offense to 27-year-old assistant coach Tommy Rees the way to take that step? Kelly clearly believes that Rees, a former Notre Dame quarterback, can draw the most from this offense and senior Ian Book."

The ACC is represented at No. 20, with North Carolina, and Louisville, at No. 25.