Clemson rally falls short in D9 Citrus Classic opener

Clemson starting shortstop Hannah Goodwin attempted to ignite the Tigers’ offense in the top of the seventh, registering her second home run of the season on a solo shot to center, but the Tigers could not come up with another hit after the Goodwin homer.

Clemson received a solid outing in the circle from freshman right-handed pitcher Valerie Cagle, who tallied 12 strikeouts in the game. Cagle’s 12 strikeouts are the most by a Clemson pitcher in a single game this season.

With the win, the Wildcats improved 7-4 overall, while Clemson fell to 7-6.

Villanova’s Paige Raugh remained perfect on the year – now with a 6-0 record in the circle. Cagle was dealt the loss and fell to 2-5.

Up next, Clemson takes on Troy (6-2) at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at 3:30 p.m. Friday. The Tigers second game of the day is set to stream on FloSoftball.