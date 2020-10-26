Clemson punter named ACC specialist of week
by - Monday, October 26, 2020 1:06 PM
CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that punter Will Spiers has been named ACC Specialist of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 47-21 victory against Syracuse on Saturday.

Clemson has now earned a total of 533 weekly honors since 1968. The selection this week gives Clemson eight Player of the Week honors this season. The selection is Spiers’ second of his career, joining his honoring as ACC Specialist of the Week for his performance at Louisville in 2017.

Spiers, who was celebrating his 23rd birthday on Saturday, averaged 53.6 yards on five credited punts, including four of 50 yards or more. It was his third straight game with a punting average of 50.0 yards or more, a career-long streak.

Among Spiers’ four 50-yard punts was a career-long-tying 64-yard punt in the first quarter, matching 64-yard punts against Louisville in 2017 and against Charlotte in 2019. He also converted a fourth-and-3 on a fake punt with a six-yard rush in the second quarter. It was the third career first down for which he’s been responsible but his first via rush. Spiers threw for a first down on a fake punt in 2017 and threw for one at Georgia Tech on Oct. 17 this year in his role as Clemson’s emergency quarterback.

