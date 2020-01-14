Clemson players tweet after title loss, thank the fans

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Several Clemson players had a message for their fans after the team's title loss to LSU on Monday night. Check out several of them below:

Thank you Clemson family for all the love this season???? #ALLIN — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) January 14, 2020

Man what a ride. What a season. We changed the narrative all year all the way to the national championship game! Can’t thank the Clemson faithful enough for its love & support! I’m so blessed and thankful to be able to represent this University!

Year 3 was incredible... #ALLIN — Chase Brice (@chasebrice7) January 14, 2020

Back to work... Love you Tiger Nation... Next year is goin to be special ?? — Amari Rodgers3?? (@arodgers_3) January 14, 2020

Let’s work .. ?? — Justyn Ross (@_jross8) January 14, 2020

Hats off to LSU as they were the better team tonight. Proud of the way our guys fought til the end. We won’t waste a failure. F.A.I.L. Stands 4 (F)or (A)ll (I)‘ve (L)earned. We will learn from it. #TigerNation Thanks 4 your support through good & bad times.#WeWillBeBack #ALLin — Todd Bates (@CoachToddBates) January 14, 2020

I love you Clemson Nation. Thank y’all for the greatest 4 years of my life. The best is yet to come. Remember even in time of struggles, give God all the Glory! — Sean Pollard (@spollard76) January 14, 2020

Back To Work ... — Jordan Williams (@_blessed_23) January 14, 2020

“Safe to say that growth is an uncomfortable process and pain is a necessary investment for progress...”

~@DSmoke7 — Travis Etienne Jr??? (@swaggy_t1) January 14, 2020