Clemson pitcher suffers season-ending injury
by - Correspondent - Thursday, January 23, 2020 10:33 AM
Clemson senior left-hander Jacob Hennessy announced on social media that his Clemson career is over after suffering a season-ending arm injury in the offseason.

"Unfortunately, my career as a player is ending a year sooner than I expected," Hennessy said. "But I am very excited to bring value to the team in a different role...as a student assistant coach."

Hennessy, a Dorman HS (S.C.) product, is eighth in Clemson history in strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.42) and walks per nine innings (2.20) after compiling a 10-5 record, three saves and 3.94 career ERA with 130 strikeouts to 38 walks.

More of his message below:

