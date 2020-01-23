|
Clemson pitcher suffers season-ending injury
|Thursday, January 23, 2020 10:33 AM- -
Clemson senior left-hander
Jacob Hennessy announced on social media that his Clemson career is over after suffering a season-ending arm injury in the offseason.
"Unfortunately, my career as a player is ending a year sooner than I expected," Hennessy said. "But I am very excited to bring value to the team in a different role...as a student assistant coach." Hennessy, a Dorman HS (S.C.) product, is eighth in Clemson history in strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.42) and walks per nine innings (2.20) after compiling a 10-5 record, three saves and 3.94 career ERA with 130 strikeouts to 38 walks. More of his message below:
Go Tigers!! @ClemsonBaseball pic.twitter.com/M5JSAzJN1c— Jacob Hennessy (@jacobhennessy18) January 23, 2020
