Clemson pitcher signs contract with Rockies
by - Wednesday, June 24, 2020 4:53 PM
Clemson pitcher signs contract with Rockies

Clemson's ace left-hander is officially a part of the Colorado Rockies organization.

Junior Sam Weatherly was picked 81st overall in the third round of the shortened MLB draft this month.

The Rockies signed Weatherly for the full slot value of $755,300.

Weatherly earned third-team All-American honors with a 0.79 ERA and .096 opposing batting average with a 2-0 record in the shortened season.

He totaled 106 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings as a Tiger.

The Howell, Michigan native picked up MVP honors in the 2020 Clemson-South Carolina series by going seven hitless and shutout innings with 11 strikeouts in a 7-1 Clemson win.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Mandatory mask ordinance unanimously approved by Clemson
Mandatory mask ordinance unanimously approved by Clemson
Clemson pitcher signs contract with Rockies
Clemson pitcher signs contract with Rockies
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence hilariously breaks driver while golfing
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence hilariously breaks driver while golfing
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week