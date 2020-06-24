|
Clemson pitcher signs contract with Rockies
|Wednesday, June 24, 2020 4:53 PM-
Clemson's ace left-hander is officially a part of the Colorado Rockies organization.
Junior Sam Weatherly was picked 81st overall in the third round of the shortened MLB draft this month. The Rockies signed Weatherly for the full slot value of $755,300. Weatherly earned third-team All-American honors with a 0.79 ERA and .096 opposing batting average with a 2-0 record in the shortened season. He totaled 106 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings as a Tiger. The Howell, Michigan native picked up MVP honors in the 2020 Clemson-South Carolina series by going seven hitless and shutout innings with 11 strikeouts in a 7-1 Clemson win.
Junior Sam Weatherly was picked 81st overall in the third round of the shortened MLB draft this month.
The Rockies signed Weatherly for the full slot value of $755,300.
Weatherly earned third-team All-American honors with a 0.79 ERA and .096 opposing batting average with a 2-0 record in the shortened season.
He totaled 106 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings as a Tiger.
The Howell, Michigan native picked up MVP honors in the 2020 Clemson-South Carolina series by going seven hitless and shutout innings with 11 strikeouts in a 7-1 Clemson win.
Congrats, @samweatherly6! ????????@Rockies pic.twitter.com/k1Iycy8yKm— Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) June 24, 2020
3rd-rder Sam Weatherly signs with @Rockies for $755,300 (full slot 81 value). Clemson LHP, wipeout slider, 91-96 mph fastball with VG spin rates, quality athlete. @MLBDraft— Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) June 24, 2020