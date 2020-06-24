Clemson pitcher signs contract with Rockies

Junior Sam Weatherly was picked 81st overall in the third round of the shortened MLB draft this month.

The Rockies signed Weatherly for the full slot value of $755,300.

Weatherly earned third-team All-American honors with a 0.79 ERA and .096 opposing batting average with a 2-0 record in the shortened season.

He totaled 106 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings as a Tiger.

The Howell, Michigan native picked up MVP honors in the 2020 Clemson-South Carolina series by going seven hitless and shutout innings with 11 strikeouts in a 7-1 Clemson win.