Clemson overpowers Wake Forest in 1-0 victory

CU Athletic Communications by

Clemson, S.C. – The Clemson men’s soccer team earned its second victory of the spring season via a 1-0 decision over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday afternoon at Historic Riggs Field. James Brighton scored the game's lone goal in the 13th minute, slotting home the ball on an open net after Felipe Fernandez and Enrique Montana III executed a beautiful string of passes inside the box. Clemson is 2-0-1 through its opening three spring matches. The first 45 minutes of play saw Clemson hold the majority of possession and dominate time in the middle of the field. Clemson's extended spell of control resulted in the team earning four shots in the opening half of play. Both teams continued to showcase a high level of energy in the second half, with the two sides combining to produce 12 shots in the closing period. A total of 19 Clemson players saw time on the field during Saturday's match. George Marks earned another full 90 minutes in goal on Saturday, with Marks producing three saves in the second half to keep Clemson in control of the match.

The squad will now prepare for its fourth match of the spring season, with a contest against UNC at Historic Riggs Field on Saturday, April 4 next on the schedule. The match is slated to kick off at noon.