Clemson moves to 5-0 with win over Alabama

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Tigers keep stockpiling impressive non-conference wins. Clemson stays undefeated with a 64-56 win over Alabama in the Holiday Hoopsgiving 2020 Tournament on Saturday night. The Tigers shot 47.5 percent from the field and held the Crimson Tide to only 30.4 percent overall. The Tide were known for streaky three-point shooting skills, but they were only 3-22 in the contest, which was one of the keys of the game. Clemson also had a plus 15 rebound margin against Alabama which helped secure the win. Clemson put the lockdown on defense in the final minutes as the Crimson Tide scored on only one of their final 11 possessions.

Individually, Clemson was led by Al-Amir Dawes with 10 points and three assists, Nick Honor had nine points and three assists, Hunter Tyson chipped in with 9 points, and Jonathan Baehre had 8 points and 8 rebounds.

The Tigers showed off their deep bench as a remarkable 10 players had at least four points tonight.

Look for the Tigers to enter the top 25 after this win as they now have four power five out of conference wins already on their resume.