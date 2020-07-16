Clemson lineman named nation's top impact freshman on season preview

Fox Sports' college football analysts named 5-star defensive lineman prospect and No. 1-rated recruit Bryan Bresee the top "impact freshman" in college football.

"I think he checks off a lot of those boxes," Joel Klatt said. "He's certainly physically-ready. He's 6-5 290 pounds. He's quick enough to maybe trim down and stay where he's at and play on the edge and he could even bulk up and be a 315-pound interior defensive lineman. And he's got the quickness and hand-quickness and toughness and strength to rush the quarterback from the interior. I think it's that versatility that helps him. All of us are gonna love those -- he was a great basketball player and he's got that athleticism to go with the big frame."

Bresee tallied 35 sacks and 80.5 tackles for loss over his Damascus career.

Urban Meyer did a breakdown of what makes up potential early-impact players like Bresee:

1. Physical maturity

2. Physical toughness

3. Mental toughness@CoachUrbanMeyer breaks down the characteristics every freshman has to have if they want to make an immediate impact ?? pic.twitter.com/jesHyuUHUl — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) July 16, 2020