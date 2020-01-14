Clemson leads in 2020 National Championship odds
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, January 14, 2020 1:51 AM
Clemson leads in 2020 National Championship odds

Clemson was unable to capture another National Championship as LSU won 42-25 on Monday night.

However, don't fret Clemson fans as your Tigers are the favorites to win the 2020 National Championship according to Bovada.

Check out the odds here:

Clemson +250

Ohio State +255

Alabama +700

Georgia +750

LSU +800

Notre Dame +2000

Florida +2500

Oklahoma/Texas/USC +3300

Texas A&M/Wisconsin +4000

Iowa/Michigan/Penn St +5000

Auburn/Nebraska/Oklahoma St +6000

Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Tajh Boyd posts heartfelt 'This Clemson' letter before Clemson-LSU
Tajh Boyd posts heartfelt 'This Clemson' letter before Clemson-LSU
Clemson uniforms for Clemson-LSU
Clemson uniforms for Clemson-LSU
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week