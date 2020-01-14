|
Clemson leads in 2020 National Championship odds
|Tuesday, January 14, 2020 1:51 AM- -
Clemson was unable to capture another National Championship as LSU won 42-25 on Monday night.
However, don't fret Clemson fans as your Tigers are the favorites to win the 2020 National Championship according to Bovada. Check out the odds here:
Clemson +250
Ohio State +255
Alabama +700
Georgia +750
LSU +800
Notre Dame +2000
Florida +2500
Oklahoma/Texas/USC +3300
Texas A&M/Wisconsin +4000
Iowa/Michigan/Penn St +5000
Auburn/Nebraska/Oklahoma St +6000