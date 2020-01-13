Clemson kicker sets Playoff/BCS era record
Clemson kicker BT Potter set a new mark for the championship level of college football.

Potter's 52-yard field goal in the first half versus LSU set a record for the BCS and Playoff era of college football (1998 on).

Potter is 3-for-3 on the season from 50-plus yards out, with the number of makes tying a school record.

It was also the 10th-longest field goal in school history and a career-best mark.

