Clemson kicker sets Playoff/BCS era record

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Clemson kicker BT Potter set a new mark for the championship level of college football. Potter's 52-yard field goal in the first half versus LSU set a record for the BCS and Playoff era of college football (1998 on). Potter is 3-for-3 on the season from 50-plus yards out, with the number of makes tying a school record.

It was also the 10th-longest field goal in school history and a career-best mark.

B.T. Potter's 52-yard field goal was the longest field goal ever in a BCS/CFP National Championship Game.



It's also the longest field goal in a bowl game in Clemson school history. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 14, 2020