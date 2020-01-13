|
Clemson kicker sets Playoff/BCS era record
BT Potter set a new mark for the championship level of college football.
Potter's 52-yard field goal in the first half versus LSU set a record for the BCS and Playoff era of college football (1998 on). Potter is 3-for-3 on the season from 50-plus yards out, with the number of makes tying a school record.
It was also the 10th-longest field goal in school history and a career-best mark.
B.T. Potter's 52-yard field goal was the longest field goal ever in a BCS/CFP National Championship Game.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 14, 2020
It's also the longest field goal in a bowl game in Clemson school history.
