Clemson holds highest-Power 5 conference champ Vegas odds

BetOnline released odds Monday that put Clemson with the biggest edge of any projected conference champ, given 1-to-6 odds to take the ACC.

The next-best chances come from Miami (15/2) then UNC (10/1), Virginia Tech (12/1) and Florida State (16/1).

Here’s how the other Power 5 favorites check in: Ohio State (4/9), Oklahoma (4/5), Alabama (5/6) and Oregon (5/2).

ACC WINNER ODDS