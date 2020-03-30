|
Clemson holds highest-Power 5 conference champ Vegas odds
|Monday, March 30, 2020 1:30 PM- -
Clemson is the unquestioned favorite for the ACC football crown and the betting market reflects just that.
BetOnline released odds Monday that put Clemson with the biggest edge of any projected conference champ, given 1-to-6 odds to take the ACC. The next-best chances come from Miami (15/2) then UNC (10/1), Virginia Tech (12/1) and Florida State (16/1). Here’s how the other Power 5 favorites check in: Ohio State (4/9), Oklahoma (4/5), Alabama (5/6) and Oregon (5/2). ACC WINNER ODDS
BetOnline released odds Monday that put Clemson with the biggest edge of any projected conference champ, given 1-to-6 odds to take the ACC.
The next-best chances come from Miami (15/2) then UNC (10/1), Virginia Tech (12/1) and Florida State (16/1).
Here’s how the other Power 5 favorites check in: Ohio State (4/9), Oklahoma (4/5), Alabama (5/6) and Oregon (5/2).
ACC WINNER ODDS
Clemson 1/6
Miami (FL) 15/2
North Carolina 10/1
Virginia Tech 12/1
Florida State 16/1
Virginia 20/1
Louisville 28/1
Pittsburgh 28/1
Wake Forest 40/1
NC State 50/1
Duke 66/1
Syracuse 66/1
Boston College 80/1
Georgia Tech 250/1