Clemson drops in Kirk Herbstreit's latest top six rankings

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit released his top six rankings on Sunday with Alabama, followed by Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, and BYU.

Clemson has opened the season 7-0 for the ninth time in school history, joining the 1948, 1981, 2000, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019 seasons.

Last week, Herbie had a top-six of Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma State in his personal rankings.

Clemson will face off against Notre Dame on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. (NBC).