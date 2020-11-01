|
Clemson drops in Kirk Herbstreit's latest top six rankings
|Sunday, November 1, 2020 5:46 PM- -
ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit released his top six rankings on Sunday with Alabama, followed by Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, and BYU.
Clemson has opened the season 7-0 for the ninth time in school history, joining the 1948, 1981, 2000, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019 seasons.
Last week, Herbie had a top-six of Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma State in his personal rankings.
Clemson will face off against Notre Dame on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. (NBC).