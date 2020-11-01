Clemson drops in Kirk Herbstreit's latest top six rankings
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, November 1, 2020 5:46 PM
Herbstreit has Clemson ranked No. 3 in his rankings (Brad Mills - USA Today Sports)
Herbstreit has Clemson ranked No. 3 in his rankings (Brad Mills - USA Today Sports)

ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit released his top six rankings on Sunday with Alabama, followed by Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, and BYU.

Clemson has opened the season 7-0 for the ninth time in school history, joining the 1948, 1981, 2000, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019 seasons.

Last week, Herbie had a top-six of Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma State in his personal rankings.

Clemson will face off against Notre Dame on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. (NBC).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson-Notre Dame Vegas odds released
Clemson-Notre Dame Vegas odds released
Clemson drops behind Notre Dame in ESPN power ranking
Clemson drops behind Notre Dame in ESPN power ranking
Playoff contenders gain ground on Clemson's No. 1 spot in Coaches Poll
Playoff contenders gain ground on Clemson's No. 1 spot in Coaches Poll
Post your comments!
Read all 11 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week