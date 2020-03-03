|
Clemson baseball, softball change Wednesday game times
|Tuesday, March 3, 2020 5:06 PM-
CLEMSON, S.C. - Due to forecasted inclement weather, the scheduled baseball game between College of Charleston and Clemson on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium is now scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
The scheduled softball doubleheader between Charlotte and Clemson on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Clemson Softball Stadium is now scheduled to start at 1 p.m. with approximately 30 minutes in between games.
The scheduled softball doubleheader between Charlotte and Clemson on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Clemson Softball Stadium is now scheduled to start at 1 p.m. with approximately 30 minutes in between games.