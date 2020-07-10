Clemson athletics reports additional COVID-19 cases

Clemson athletics announced six additional confirmed COVID-19 positive cases on Friday. The school said in a news release that 722 total tests have been conducted within the athletic program and 53 have come up positive, with 47 being students and six being staff members. The school says there have been no hospitalizations related to COVID-19 for any members of the Clemson athletic program to this point and "more than half of the positive cases have been asymptomatic." Clemson had players reporting ahead of voluntary workouts as early as late May and reported three positive tests out of 169 taken initially, including two football players. In the next announced round of test results, 21 additional football players tested positive, with the total test count growing to 315. That figure grew to 37 total football players in the previously-announced round of tests on June 26, out of 47 total positive cases within the athletic program in 430 tests.

Per the school, all individuals who had previously tested positive as of the June 26 news release have completed CDC-recommended isolation and are either back in activity or awaiting final medical clearance.

The school did not classify new positive tests by athletic team in Friday's news release. Per multiple reports, four of the new cases were athletes and two were staff members.

In state-wide COVID-19 results Friday, South Carolina DHEC announced 1,725 new confirmed cases, 1,438 hospital beds occupied by COVID patients or being investigated for a COVID case (new record), 177 of that group on ventilators and 26 additional confirmed deaths. DHEC counted Clemson's Pickens County as one of the state's "high incidence" counties for two-week COVID-19 case trends, with its high incidence rate per 100,000 people.

South Carolina governor Henry McMaster said recently that he won't remove restrictions on sporting events being held without the COVID-19 numbers trending down. He and multiple health experts call for people to follow state and national guidelines regarding the use of face coverings in public and social-distancing.