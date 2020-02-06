Clemson assistant named recruiter of year

Clemson ranked No. 2 in Rivals' 2020 rankings, which was its highest-ranking in that site's history.

Some of the biggest hauls from the 2020 group are where he coaches on the interior defensive line with No. 1-rated player Bryan Bresee and more elite prospects in Demonte Capehart and Tre Williams.

Bates is also credited as a main recruiter for E.J. Williams, Sergio Allen, Kevin Swint and Trent Howard.

247Sports rated Bates as the No. 2 recruiter nationally behind Ohio State's Brian Hartline in its metric.

Bates joined Clemson's staff from Jacksonville State (Al.) in 2017 after Dan Brooks retired. He was a three-year letterman at Alabama as a defensive end and a permanent co-captain for the 2004 season.